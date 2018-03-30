× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Tracking showers and possible storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, cooler tomorrow… Expect another very warm morning with temperatures in the 60s. Highs will reach the mid 70s this afternoon with clouds and rain as a cold front moves through. Expect mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers, and the possibility of thunderstorms mixing in. Rain will move in by midmorning and move out through the evening hours. Heavy downpours and storms are possible but severe storms are not likely. It will still be windy today with southwest winds at 10 to 20 mph and gusts to near 25 mph.

Rain showers will move out this evening and clouds will clear out overnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid 40s overnight and winds will start to back down.

Sunshine will return on Saturday but it will be much cooler. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We will warm into the mid 60s on Sunday but with more clouds and a slim chance for a shower.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers (60%), Possible Storms, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tonight: Showers Early (40%), Clearing Overnight, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 30th

1981 F2 Tornado: Suffolk

1989 F1 Tornado: Mathews Co

1989 F2 Tornado Northampton Co

