First Warning Traffic – Holiday travel alerts, lane closures and bridge openings for the weekend
BRIDGE OPENING:
SATURDAY – James River Bridge 10:30 AM
ERC MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES NEXT WEEK Friday, March 30 to Friday, April 6
US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, April 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, April 4 and Thursday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 25-31
VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 to noon Tuesday, April 3.
Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:
- Alternating single-lane closures March 25-31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
- Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
- Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
- Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
- Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
