First Warning Traffic – Holiday travel alerts, lane closures and bridge openings for the weekend

BRIDGE OPENING:

SATURDAY – James River Bridge 10:30 AM

ERC MIDTOWN TUNNEL CLOSURES NEXT WEEK  Friday, March 30 to Friday, April 6

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, April 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.
US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Wednesday, April 4 and Thursday, April 5 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning.

 

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT March 25-31

VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 to noon Tuesday, April 3.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures March 25-31, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road. 

VDOT WILL LIFT LANE CLOSURES FOR EASTER TRAVEL
Are you planning to travel over the Easter holiday?
VDOT is also working to make Easter travel easier; most highway work zones will be suspended and most lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 until noon Tuesday, April 3.
While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website.
HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION:
  • I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Express Lanes on Friday, March 30 through Saturday, March 31 and Monday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 3. On Sunday, April 1, there will be no HOV restrictions or Express Lane tolls, and HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes.­­
  • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.