First Warning Traffic – Holiday travel alerts, lane closures and bridge openings for the weekend

Are you planning to travel over the Easter holiday? VDOT is also working to make Easter travel easier; most highway work zones will be suspended and most lane closures will be lifted on interstates and other major roads in Virginia from noon Friday, March 30 until noon Tuesday, April 3. While the lane closure lift is in effect for most areas, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website HAMPTON ROADS HOV SCHEDULE, TUNNELS AND OTHER INFORMATION: I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV diamond lanes: Normal operating schedule/restrictions in place for the HOV lanes and the Express Lanes on Friday, March 30 through Saturday, March 31 and Monday, April 2 through Tuesday, April 3. On Sunday, April 1, there will be no HOV restrictions or Express Lane tolls, and HOV restrictions will be lifted on all HOV diamond lanes.­­

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT. If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 south to the MMMBT. Then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 east to Virginia Beach.