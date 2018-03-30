× First Warning Forecast: Tracking temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the day

A chance for showers and possible storms will continue through this evening. Some partial clearing overnight with temperatures dropping into the lower 40s. It will still be a bit on the breezy side with winds out of the north around 10-15 mph.

More sunshine on tap for Saturday. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

A mix of sun and clouds for Easter Sunday. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 60s. Just a slim 20 percent chance for a shower.

Another cool down to start the work week. Highs in the low 50s with a slight chance for some morning showers.

A big warmup for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. We will continue with big temperature swings for the remainder to the week. The upper 60s on Wednesday and then plummeting temperatures on Thursday. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40s. Back to the 60s on Friday under partly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Showers Early (40%), Clearing Overnight, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-15G20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-10

Meteorologist April Loveland

