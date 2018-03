VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A body was found Friday morning in the water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The body was spotted in the water near the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue around 6:45 a.m.

Police say the body is that of an adult male.

Details of how the man died are unknown at this time but police say they do not suspect any foul play.

