Ben Carson to visit Norfolk next week

NORFOLK, Va. – Dr. Ben Carson will be making a trip to Norfolk next week.

Norfolk city officials confirmed the visit.

Carson currently serves as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the President Trump administration.

Details for why he is making a trip to Norfolk have not been released.

The former surgeon was tapped to be the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development after Trump won the U.S. presidential election in November 2016.

Carson ran against Trump in the Republic Primary, before the general election.

