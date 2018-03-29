HAMPTON ROADS, Va - From the story of one really big bunny - the Official Easter Bunny or Virginia Beach no less - to where to go egg hunting for Easter, we get the latest from Lisa Davenport at Coastal Virginia Magazine. To find out more visit CoastalVirginiaMag.com.
With a big bunny and egg hunts, COVA Magazine gets us ready for Easter on Coast Live
-
St Pat’s and Easter deals from our Discount Diva on Coast Live
-
Sensory friendly event with Easter Bunny at Greenbrier Mall
-
Three ways people are making weddings more delicious on Coast Live
-
Bring your pets to take pictures with the Easter bunny in Chesapeake
-
Getting ready for garden tour season across the region on Coast Live
-
-
Fun Easter ideas from Jollity & Co.
-
Sweet treats and ideas for a fun Easter on Coast Live
-
Checking out the new Cavalier Hotel with COVA Magazine on Coast Live
-
COVA Magazine previews the Virginia Arts Festival and the weekend ahead on Coast Live
-
How local women are upping their game on “she-sheds” on Coast Live
-
-
Our new foodie friend, Chef Patrick, stops by to educate our taste buds on Coast Live
-
People Taking Action: Honoring a selfless urgent care worker
-
How to prep for your Easter gathering on Coast Live