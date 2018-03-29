William & Mary’s Burchfield wins NCAA men’s hoops 3-point shootout

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – He came. He saw. He Connored.

William & Mary men’s basketball senior Connor Burchfield, who led the country in 3-point shooting (52 percent), won the men’s college 3-Point Championship Thursday at the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships in San Antonio.

The Concord, N.C. native out-shot even other competitors, including Murray State’s Jonathan Stark in the final, to win the title. Burchfield tallied 22 points in the first round, 21 in the semi-finals and 21 in the final.

This season, he knocked down 89 3-pointers – fifth on the Tribe’s single-season list.