Wanted man in custody after crashing during attempt to flee Portsmouth Police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – A man has been taken into custody after trying to flee a traffic stop Thursday.

Police said an officer noticed a vehicle speeding in the tunnel so the officer stopped the vehicle once they were out of the tunnel.

Before the officer could get out of his car the driver of the vehicle that was pulled over drove away.

The officer said he got back in his car and saw the driver crash as he was speeding off.

Once officers got to the driver they found out he was wanted in Portsmouth and he is now in custody, police said.

The Saint Paul’s exit ramp (exit 9) at I-254 E was blocked but has reopened.