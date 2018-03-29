Sheriff’s deputies, middle school students connect on the basketball court

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Sheriff’s deputies hit the court in an effort to connect with local middle school students.

The special basketball game started at 6 p.m. at the East Ocean View Community Center in Norfolk Thursday.

12 deputies played against the students for a chance to form positive relationships during a time when mass shootings and school walkouts are dominating the airwaves.

After a round of hoops, a pizza party allowed the kids to voice their concerns to law enforcement.

The game is part of a new partnership between the Sheriff’s office and the community center.