Norfolk Sheriff’s Office brings the Easter Bunny to hospitalized children

NORFOLK, Va. – Some local children weren’t able to get out to see the Easter Bunny, so the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office brought the Easter Bunny to them.

Norfolk deputies escorted the bunny to visit children at St. Mary’s Home and Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters this week.

The bunny (known as Sgt. Juan Serrano in his human form) spent about an hour at the home visiting with kids and young adults who live there, bringing stuffed bunnies for all the residents. He was joined by Lt. Meryah L. Breeden from the Norfolk Sheriff’s Department.

The sheriff’s office shares a special relationship with the home, which is a center for children and young adults with severe disabilities.

The event was in partnership with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office and the Easter Bunny Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a personal visit from the Easter Bunny to children in children’s hospitals and pediatric wards across the country.

The project began in Orlando, Florida, in 1995 and expanded nationally in 2004. Since then, the Easter Bunny has visited more than 2,600 children. Last year, the bunny visited more than 200 children’s hospitals or pediatric wards in 35 states and visited more than 16,000 hospitalized children for Easter thanks to 112 law enforcement officials.

