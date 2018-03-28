Warm bats help William & Mary withstand Old Dominion 5-2

NORFOLK, Va. – Wednesday’s warm weather carried over into the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex for William & Mary. In a midweek meeting with former CAA foe Old Dominion, the Tribe’s bats were too hot, as they downed the Monarchs 5-2.

The Tribe (9-and-16) broke the game open in the fourth inning with a two-out, three-run Hunter Smith home run to go up 5-0.

ODU (9-and-14) would score a run in the bottom of the fourth off of a Brian Morley blast that landed on top of the Jim Jarrett Athletic Administration building across the street from the stadium.

The Monarchs would score once more in the sixth, but the Tribe had enough cushion to withstand a late run.

William & Mary will host conference foe UNC-Wilmington for a three-game series starting Friday, while ODU will host Middle Tennessee for a three-game series starting Friday as well.