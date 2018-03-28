Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the area of Hilton Boulevard and Marshall Avenue in Newport News, according to the Department of Public Health.

The raccoon was encountered on private property by two domestic dogs.

Anyone having information regarding any exposure to this animal (bite, scratch or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) is asked to contact the Environmental Health office of the Peninsula Health Department at (757) 594-7340. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal. After hours, please contact the Newport News Animal Control at (757) 595-7387.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid 1980’s. Environmental Health Services will be contacting the immediate neighbors as well as any civic or homeowner’s association that serves the community.