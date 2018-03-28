× Hampton teen gunned down while driving on rural road near Elizabeth City

Hampton, Va. – A Hampton family is in shock after a 19-year-old was gunned down while driving down a rural road in North Carolina with two friends.

They are disbelief this happened and they can’t understand why.

They said Josh Dibuono took a trip down to Elizabeth City with two friends to buy something Monday night, according to his loved ones.

But never made it home.

“It’s hard. You don’t expect to bury your child. They bury you. You don’t bury them, no parent should,” said Nick Dibuono.

The Kecoughtan High School graduate was a new uncle to 5 week old Emma Wildley.

“He wanted to teach her to fish, play baseball, write, and ride a bike,” said William and Jessica Wildley, Josh’s sister and brother-in-law.

“He was just a sweet outgoing guy. He loved his niece more than anything in the world. He loved his family more than anything,” said Caitlin Matthews, his fiancé.

They said Josh was a hard worker – who cared for others and loved the outdoors especially fishing.

The Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened on US 17.

His family said Josh’s two friend were able to duck when bullets were spraying their car but Josh couldn’t because he was driving.

“We think he was at the wrong place, the wrong time. We want people to be careful out there on the roads because you don’t know what the person next to you is thinking,” said Nick Dibuono.

“He was an amazing fiancé. He was a loving brother. He was an uncle, son, even a best friend. He was the best. Whoever murdered him, I want them to know what they did. They took everything that we are,” said Matthews.

Witnesses told police the bullets were fired from someone in a Red Dodge Neon.

Meanwhile, Josh’s family set up a gofund me account to help pay for his funeral: https://www.gofundme.com/josh-dibuono-funeral-expenses