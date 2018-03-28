× ‘Day of Giving’ at Jersey Mike’s benefits CHKD

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – March 28th is Jersey Mike’s annual ‘Day of Giving’.

Here in Hampton Roads, 100% of the proceeds of sales will go to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

During the month of March, more than 1,360 Jersey Mike’s locations across the country are joining forces with more than 170 local charities for the company’s 8th Annual Month of Giving fundraising campaign.

Last year’s Month of Giving raised more than $5.5 million for local charities nationwide, and this year Jersey Mike’s wants to break last year’s record-setting total.

The campaign culminates in the nationwide event, Day of Giving, on Wednesday, March 28, when local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to local charities. For more information on participating restaurants and charity partners, please visit www.jerseymikes.com/mog/charities.

To find your nearest Hampton Roads locations, check here.