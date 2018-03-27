WWE LIVE heads to the Hampton Coliseum!

HAMPTON, Va. – Get ready wrestling fans!

WWE Live is headed to the Hampton Coliseum in May!

Catch some wild matchups, including Roman Reigns vs Samoa Joe, Seth Rollins vs Finn Balor vs Intercontinental Champion The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, Braun Strowman vs Elias, Titus Worldwide vs RAW Tag Team Champions The Bar for the RAW Tag Team Championship, and Asuka vs Nia, plus, many more!

Tickets start at just $15 and will go on sale March 30 at www.ticketmaster.com or the Hampton Coliseum Box Office!