Virginia Zoo announces winning name for newest baby bongo

NORFOLK, Va. – And the winner is… Baxter!

The Virginia Zoo announced the winning name for its newest baby bongo that was born on Friday.

Zookeepers chose four possible names for the calf – including Blarney, Bugs and Buster – and asked the public to vote for their favorite on the Zoo’s official Facebook page. ‘Baxter’ was the most popular choice.

Baxter and his parents, Betty and Bob, can now be seen daily out on exhibit with the other bongos in the Okavango Delta section of the Zoo. Before Baxter, Joy was the last calf to be born at the Zoo on Christmas Day.

Related:

New baby bongo born at the Virginia Zoo

Bongo brings ‘Joy’ to Virginia Zoo