Virginia vengeance: UVA ‘bytes’ back vs. UMBC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - One day after its men's basketball team was on the short-end of the most incredible upset in NCAA men's tournament history, UVA exacted revenge on Maryland-Baltimore County.

March 17th, Virginia became the first-ever number one seed to lose to a 16-seed when the top-ranked 'Hoos were upset by UMBC in the first round of the NCAA men's hoops tourney. The following day, UVA 'bytes' back.

Competing in the Mid-Atlantic Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition March 16th and 17th, Virginia engineering students defeated seven other teams to earn a spot in next month’s National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition in Orlando, Florida.

One of the seven teams UVA's computer science students stifled? University of Maryland-Baltimore County, the defending national champion.

Here's hoping this world has enough bandwidth to handle all that irony.