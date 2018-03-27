× Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Big warm up on the way

***A Coastal Flood Advisory and a High Surf Advisory are in effect for the Outer Banks of Dare County from 8 PM Tuesday to 8 PM Wednesday. A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Chilly today but a big warm up is on the way… Temperatures will start in the 30s again this morning but it may feel a bit warmer because of lighter winds. Clouds will build in today, from partly cloudy this morning to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Mostly cloudy skies will continue tonight with lows in the low 40s.

Expect a big warm up for the second half of the week. Highs will climb to near 70 on Wednesday, about 10 degrees above normal. We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with an isolated shower possible. Southwest winds will pick up through the day.

Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Thursday, the warmest day of the week. We will see a mix of clouds again with a slim chance for a shower. Highs will slip into the low 70s on Friday with more clouds and widespread rain. Sunshine will return for the weekend with highs in the 60s.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NE/E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: E/S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 5-15

