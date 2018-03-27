Newport News School Board votes to rezone Huntington Middle School students

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Due to the poor conditions in the building, the Newport News School Board voted Tuesday in favor of moving students from Huntington Middle School next year.

The rezoning plan passed with a vote of 6-1. The board was provided with a proposal to rezone rising and current students at Huntington Middle at its meeting on February 20.

The proposal says that current sixth and seventh graders will remain as Huntington students but will move to one wing of Heritage High School. Current Huntington staff will move with students to assist with their transition.

Current fifth graders (and rising sixth graders) who are zoned for Huntington will attend either Crittenden or Hines Middle School based on their home address.

The board also voted unanimously to approve the Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2019 with a vote of 7-0. The budget includes the 2018-2019 Worker’s Compensation Fund budget of more than $2.3 million, the textbook fund budget of $1.9 million and the 2018-2019 Child Nutrition Fund budget of nearly $19 million.

