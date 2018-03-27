Metro Diner opens new location in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Metro Diner opened its newest location at 2051 Sun Harbour Avenue Tuesday.

The 3,800-square-foot diner has seating for more than 100 customers and features a menu of favorite diner classics while allowing guests to try new twists on traditional dishes made from scratch. The diner serves breakfast all day, lunch and dinner, and most dishes are priced under $15.

“We are excited to be opening a new location in Suffolk,” said Suffolk Metro Diner Managing Partner Brad Tanner. “Suffolk is a fast-growing community with an appreciation for good, classic diner food and we hope to continue to satisfy their appetites with our creative twists on old favorites. We look forward to joining this amazing city and sharing our delicious menu.”

Metro Diner held two pre-opening ‘friends and family’ nights to benefit the Bennett’s Creek Sertoma and Navy League, raising nearly $4,000 and $3,000, respectively.

The restaurant was featured in an episode of the popular show ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.’

This is the fifth Metro Diner location to open in Virginia.

