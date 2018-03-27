Child playing with lighter causes accidental house fire in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Firefighters with the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 2600 block of High Street Monday night.

Dispatchers received the call around 8:50 p.m. When crews arrived at the scene, they discovered that a bedroom mattress was on fire.

The fire was quickly distinguished and determined to be accidental in nature due to a child playing with a lighter.

Two adults and two children have been displaced. No injuries were reported.

