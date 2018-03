VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Farmers Market turns 42 years old this year, and they want you to help them celebrate.

The VB Farmers Market Birthday Bash will take place on Saturday, April 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 3640 Dam Neck Road.

There will be a craft show, a carnival, children’s activities and free birthday cake along with the regular goodies found at the market.

