Va. Beach students prepare to compete in Special Olympics Virginia event

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Students from Virginia Beach Public Schools are getting together to share experiences with fellow students at the Little Feet Meet program.

The event will bring almost 300 elementary school students and around 100 high school students together to participate in an event where general education students get the chance to interact with students with developmental disabilities, an is sponsored by the Special Olympics Virginia.

According to an article by Virginia Beach Public Schools, “the event provides an opportunity for young students with developmental disabilities to participate in developmentally appropriate races, throwing events and jumping events with assistance from a general education peer. The goal is to further promote inclusion and acceptance in school communities while encouraging physical fitness.”

School staff and adaptive physical education teachers, help students who have developmental disabilities prepare for the events, and will also attend the Little Feet Meet.

The Virginia Beach Little Feet Meet will be on Tuesday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.