Ring, swing help bring baseball season back to Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. - Birds fly south for winter. So, when the birds come back north - spring must be close. Monday, we received a surefire sign of spring: a flock of birds known as the Baltimore Orioles, coming north to prepare for the

Major League Baseball season.

For the sixth time, the Orioles - MLB club of the Triple-A Norfolk Tides, made a stop in Norfolk on their way home to Baltimore from Spring Training.