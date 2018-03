Norfolk family to be reunited with their dog that they say was stolen

NORFOLK, Va. – A family is whole again after finding out their missing English bulldog has been found and will be returned to them, thanks to a story News 3 that aired.

Lauren Church said her 4-month-old puppy, Meaty, was stolen from their home. The family believes Meaty was last seen on surveillance video with the alleged thief at a Dollar General in the area.

Church says a News 3 viewer reached out to her after the story aired saying they¬†bought Meaty from the woman in the surveillance video. Church said she couldn’t believe it.

“We’re so grateful for your station,” said Church to News 3’s Kim Cung.

Meaty has a heart condition that requires medication, so Church’s first concern is making sure he is okay and healthy.