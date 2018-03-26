Norfolk family to be reunited with their dog that they say was stolen

NORFOLK, Va. – A family is whole again after finding out their missing English bulldog has been found and will be returned to them, thanks to a story News 3 that aired.

Lauren Church said her 4-month-old puppy, Meaty, was stolen from their home. The family believes Meaty was last seen on surveillance video with the alleged thief at a Dollar General in the area.

Church says a News 3 viewer reached out to her after the story aired saying they bought Meaty from the woman in the surveillance video. Church said she couldn’t believe it.

“We’re so grateful for your station,” said Church to News 3’s Kim Cung.

Meaty has a heart condition that requires medication, so Church’s first concern is making sure he is okay and healthy.