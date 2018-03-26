× Newport News man shot in arm in Monday morning shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 21-year-old Newport News man was shot in the arm Monday morning in the 4500 block of Baughman Court.

Newport News Police say officers were dispatched to the area at 8:25 a.m. and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper left arm. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Police say the victim was walking back from a nearby store when he heard gunshots and was hit. He ran to a friend’s apartment and told her to call police. The victim said he ran out of the apartment and into the parking lot where he spotted the suspect who shot at him. The victim then pulled out his gun and fired at the alleged suspect.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’9″ tall. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black jeans and black shoes. He was last seen running toward 44th Street.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.