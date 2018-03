PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Looking for fresh and local goods?

MoMac Brewing Company is hosting an extension of the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market during its off season.

The farmers market will take place every Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. until the regular market resumes in Portsmouth on May 5.

MoMac Brewing Company is located on 3228 Academy Avenue.

Click here for a list of vendors.