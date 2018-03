Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va -It's our Summer Camp Adventures Week on Coast Live.

We get ideas for an adventure-filled summer at Triple R Ranch complete with a visit from KitKat the miniature horse who joined us on set. Triple R Ranch includes Overnight Adventure Camp, Day Camp and Mini Adventure Camp.



3531 Bunch Walnuts Rd., Chesapeake

(757) 421-4177

TripleRRanch.org.