HAMPTON ROADS, Va - There's a girl gang that's helping end women's hunger.  Rebecka Wipf and Khristal Nathaniel of Dominion Derby Girls tell us how the new world of roller derby works and they talk about their partnership with the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.

To learn more about the Women Ending Hunger Challenge in honor of Woman's History Month visit foodbankonline.org/WEH.

For more info about The Dominion Derby Girls visit DominionDerbyGirls.net .