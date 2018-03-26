Dare County officials warn of phone scam

DARE COUNTY, N.C. – The Dare County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens about a phone scam that is occurring.

According to DCSO, people have been receiving a call on their phones and the caller ID is a local number or your own phone number. When the call is answered the voice requests you to input, or speak to enter your pin number and/or your social security number.

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office wants to reminding residents that you should never give out your personal information such as your address, date of birth, pin number or social security number.

Being careful about also handing out personal information via text or email is a good idea as well they say. Officials say that legitimate companies will not ask you for personal information this way.

If you think you may be a victim of identity theft, contact your local law enforcement office and/or call toll-free within North Carolina at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM