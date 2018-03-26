Baltimore Orioles player Adam Jones helps Va. Beach man with wedding proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - Baltimore Orioles center-fielder, Adam Jones, helped one Virginia Beach man seal the deal with a wedding proposal at Harbor Park on Monday.

Jones, who has been with the Orioles organization since 2008, can be seen in the video hand delivering the ring to the man, who was with his girlfriend outside the dugout on the field of Harbor Park. The man then proposed to his now fiancée on the field in front of members of the Orioles organization.

The lucky couple took pictures afterwards with Jones, both of which were wearing Orioles jerseys.

Jones and his teammates are in town to play an exhibition game against the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A minor league affiliate team for the Baltimore Orioles.

The game between the two teams is Monday, March 26, at 3:05 p.m.