Virginia Beach Jeep Fest returns in early April

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Get ready for a weekend of Jeeps! The third annual Virginia Beach Jeep Fest will be held from April 6 to April 8.

The event will be held at Holiday Trav-L-Park at 1075 General Booth Boulevard. To reserve a RV, cabin or tent site, contact the campground and say you’re with the Delmarva Jeep Event for a discount.

The coast is $20 per jeep, which includes Saturday Events. Event shirts are $20 pre-ordered and $25 at the event.

Click here for a schedule of events!