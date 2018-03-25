Va. Beach student honored by Virginia DMV in license plate contest

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Cape Henry Collegiate School student has been honored by the Virginia DMV for his participation in a license plate contest.

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles and AAA honored Mason Dodzik on March 14 for submitting license plate design concepts for depicting distraction free driving, according to the Virginia DMV.

The Take Action Against Distractions License Plate Design Contest had nearly 200 entrees from across the state, with an entry period from November 1, 2017, to December 18, 2017.

Dodzik was awarded $300 for his winning design concepts.