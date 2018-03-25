Six people displaced in Suffolk apartment home fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a house fire Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire was in the Olde Towne neighborhood of downtown Suffolk at a three-story apartment style house in the 200 block of Grace Street.

Firefighters were on-scene by around 3 p.m., and arrived to see heavy flames coming from the first-story apartment of the three-story apartment home.

Four people who were in the house were able to escape safely, prior to the arrival of firefighters. But a dog did have to be rescued as a result of the fire.

In all, six people are being helped by the American Red Cross after being displaced.

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Suffolk Police helped control and direct traffic in the area during the fire.