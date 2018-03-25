Kansas, Michigan, Loyola-Chicago and Villanova fill out Final Four

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Then there were four. After a wild weekend of Elite Eight match-ups, the Final Four is set.

On Saturday, 11th-seeded Loyola-Chicago upset nine-seed Kansas State 78-62 to advance to their first Final Four since 1963. In the final game of the night, third-seeded Michigan escaped the other nine-seed Florida State 58-54. The two will meet in the first game next Saturday.

On Sunday, Villanova clinched their second Final Four appearance in the last three years with a win over Texas Tech 71-59. In the weekend finale, one-seed Kansas held off Duke 85-81 in overtime.

Final Four details:

GAME 1: No. 3 Michigan vs. No. 11 Loyola-Chicago

When: Saturday, March 31

TV: TBS

Time: 6:09 p.m. ET

GAME 2: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 1 Kansas

Saturday, March 31

TV: TBS

Time 8:49 p.m. ET

Location: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas

National Championship details: