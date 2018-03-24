Virginia State Police investigate possible shooting on I-64

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A possible shooting shut down part of the interstate late Saturday night.

According to Virginia State Police, a call was received around 11:30 p.m.

for a shooting that occurred in the westbound exit lanes of Jefferson Avenue in the city of Newport News.

Police shut down the outside exit lanes to Jefferson Avenue in order to investigate the incident.

Traffic was rerouted by VDOT while police conducted an investigation. Officials have not reported any injuries at this time.