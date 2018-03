COURTLAND, Va. – The Southampton Renaissance Fair is bringing medieval merriment for its 10th year!

Go back in time to the Middle Ages and Renaissance with live history demonstrations, live-action tournaments, medieval merchants offering period goods, concessions, garb and gifts, live entertainment, games crafts and more.

The fair will be on Saturday, April 7 and Sunday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Franklin-Southampton County Fairgrounds. Admission and parking are free.

