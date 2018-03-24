× Hundreds chanted for change during March For Our Lives rally in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Demonstrators gathered outside the Nauticus Museum for the March For Our Lives Hampton Roads in downtown Norfolk on March 24.

Some shared their personal stories with News 3’s Aleah Hordges as to why this movement meant so much to them.

Ellie Leonetti said she’s a student at Great Bridge High school and that she feel threatened in her classroom after a threat was made by a student last month.

“It was terrifying to be apart of,” Leonetti said. “We didn’t go on lock down and I think that was horrible because the kid got arrested for it and no one should have to deal with that. No one should be afraid to be in the building where they spend eight hours a day.”

Some people said they’re also standing up for gun reform in their neighborhoods.

“I’m a community activist and we had a shooting in the community just the other day on C Avenue so all that together brings me out here today,” demonstrator James Washington mentioned.

There were people young and old from all denominations who demanded their lives and safety need to become a priority.

“This is what a democracy is, this is what America should be about,” demonstrator Daniel Shields said.

Richard Horwege, another person at the march said, “I’m so encouraged by young people and what they’re doing. It does give one new hope and all of the adults that are here are encouraging them too it’s terrific. It’s amazing actually and this is just the beginning.”

Following the march were organizers who shared words of encouragement.

They were demanding a bill be brought before congress to address gun issues.

It’s a conversation they said needs to be talked about beyond the March for Our Lives demonstration.

“There’s no reason why we cannot have common sense gun laws while still respecting the second amendment and that’s what we’re after,” Sibel Galindez, member of Mom’s Take Action.

Mom’s Take Action believe this was the largest demonstration that’s happened in Norfolk.

They’ve estimated up to 3,000 people, but it hasn’t been verified by police.