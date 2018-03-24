Hampton Roads public and private schools duel in 2nd Annual Joy Fund All-Star Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Tis' the season to slam dunk for charity. Top area athletes from public and private schools duked it out at Virginia Wesleyan University in the Virginian-Pilot's 2nd Annual Joy Fund All-Star Classic.

The proceeds from the event help the Joy Fund Foundation, a nonprofit organization that aims to provide toys to underprivileged children in Hampton Roads.

In the boys game, the public schools rolled past the private, 100-69. Salem guard Jonathan Norfleet was named MVP with 17 points.

In the girls game, the West beat the East 65-49, led by Reagan Jackson's 13 points. Jackson, a Grassfield athlete, was named the MVP.