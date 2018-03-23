× Squadron of the Month: VFA-32 Swordsmen

NAS OCEANA, Va. – News 3 is honored to introduce you to our March Squadron of the Month, the Swordsmen.

VFA-32 is a strike fighter squadron flying the F/A-18F Super Hornet. The two-seat jet is manned by a Pilot and Weapons System Operator.

The Swordsmen are currently based at Naval Air Station Oceana. The squadron’s also known as the “Gypsies” because they’ve been relocated so many times.

In 2016, VFA-32 deployed aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. During that deployment, the Swordsmen flew over 150 combat sorties in support of coalition forces in Iraq and Syria.

The squadron is made up of just over 200 sailors, with 11 pilots and 13 weapons system officers. The Swordsmen are led by Commanding Officer Stacy L. Uttecht, Executive Officer Thomas H. Bunker and Command Master Chief William Eno

To follow along with their work, check out their Facebook page.