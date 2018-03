Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - We spent some time at Norfolk Botanical Garden talking with Les Parks about what we should be planting now that Spring is here.

And while there we got a special behind the scenes look at LanternAsia to see how much of it is new this year. Turns out - A LOT!

LanternAsia (lanternasia.org) is at Norfolk Botanical Garden through May 13, 2018.

Norfolk Botanical Garden

757-441-5830

norfolkbotanicalgarden.org