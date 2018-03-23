North Korean defector Yeonmi Park speaks at CNU

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A human rights activist and North Korean defector, Yeonmi Park is delivering the keynote speech at the Global Status of Women and Girls Conference held at Christopher Newport University.

Park is 24-years-old and a leading voice of oppressed people around the world. Her escape from North Korea has given the world a window into the lives of its people. She was named by the BBC as one of their Top Global Women. In 2017, she joined the Tory Burch Foundation’s Embrace Ambition campaign, a global effort to dispel the double standard of ambition as a positive trait in men and a negative trait in women.

The keynote speech is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance.