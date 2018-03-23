× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny today, rain and snow this weekend

Sunshine today, rain and snow this weekend… Grab the sunglasses and the heavy coat again today. Temperatures will start in the 30s this morning, upper 30s near the coast and lower 30s inland. Highs will return to the low 5os this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. We will see mostly sunny skies all day but it will still be windy. Expect NW winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to near 25 mph.

A few clouds will mix in tonight as lows fall back into the low and mid 30s. Winds will gradually relax tonight.

We will start with sunshine Saturday morning but clouds will build in by midday. Rain showers will move in near sunset from SW to NE. Showers will start as rain but as temperatures drop overnight, we will see snow mix in, especially for areas close to I-95. Showers will move out early Sunday morning and clouds will clear out by midday Sunday. Snow accumulation will be limited to less than 1” for areas near I-95. Coastal areas will see mostly rain. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid 40s. Winds will be light on Saturday but will pick up again on Sunday.

Warmer air is set to move in next week. Highs will climb into the 60s by midweek.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15G25

Tonight: A Few Clouds. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds, Overnight Rain/Snow (60%). Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW/N 5-10

