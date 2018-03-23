Dominion Energy’s “Free Family Movie Series” in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Dominion Energy’s “Free Family Movie Series” is at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in Portsmouth for three nights over the months of April and May.

According to event officials, the FREE events will be held on April 28, May 5 and May 11, with gates opening at 7 p.m. and the movie starting at dusk/8 p.m.

Movies that are being shown in this series are Disney pictures that can be enjoyed by entire families.

“Dominion Energy is excited to provide Hampton Roads’ families with the opportunity to watch films with a great backdrop like Union Bank & Trust Pavilion in the city of Portsmouth,” said Matt Adams, Dominion Energy’s Energy Assistance Outreach Administrator.

Cinderella will be played on Saturday, April 28; Coco on Saturday, May 5; Despicable Me 3 on Friday, May 11.

Along with the event being free to the public, parking is also free at all City of Portsmouth parking garages and lots.

Event officials encourage people to arrive early to get a good spot, and receive free energy efficient products. They also encourage guest to dress up as their favorite movie characters.

There will also be a concessions area available for guest to purchase items at.