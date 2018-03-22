Va. Beach man arrested after alleged Motel 6 armed robbery attempt

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – 24-year-old Andrew Vante Battle allegedly tried to rob a woman at gun point at a Motel 6 Wednesday.

According to Virginia Beach Police, the robbing happened at the Motel 6 on 4760 Euclid Road in the city around 2:30 p.m.

This is where he reportedly discharged a firearm after a struggle with the woman that he had agreed to meet up with at the motel.

The gun was shot during a struggle, but no one was hurt.

After, Battle allegedly fled the scene and was quickly located by police.

Battle is facing charges of Robbery, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He is being held at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center.