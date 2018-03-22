× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, chilly, and windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

More sunshine but still chilly and windy… Watch for a stray shower or flurries this morning as clouds move out. Temperatures will start in the mid 30s but it will feel more like the 20s with strong NW winds. More sunshine will mix in through the midday hours but clouds will return to the picture for the afternoon. Highs will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal. It will feel more like the low to mid 40s with the wind.

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight with lows returning to the low and mid 30s. It will remain breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values will drop back into the 20s overnight.

We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday with highs in the low 50s. It will still be breezy with NW winds at 10 to 15 mph.

We will start with sunshine on Saturday but clouds will build in through the day. We are tracking showers that will move in late Saturday afternoon and evening. Showers will start as rain but as temperatures drop overnight, we will see a mix of rain and snow. Showers will move out Sunday morning and skies will clear out Sunday afternoon. It will be chilly this weekend with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light on Saturday but will pick up again on Sunday.

Today: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: NW 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Breezy. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: NW 10-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

March 22nd

1943 Winter Storm 5.4″ snow – Richmond, VA

