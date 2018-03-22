The “funniest woman in Florida” visits us on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Just in from Orlando, Gina G chats with us before her comedy show tonight as the first female to headline the Quality Comedy Series (www.quincycarr.com) in Virginia Beach. She was recently voted funniest female in Florida in 2017 and now she's headlining at Dave And Busters at Lynnhaven Mall for the Showcase (March 22, 2018).
