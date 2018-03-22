Sen. Tim Kaine to hold Skype session with Norfolk students on gun violence

NORFOLK, Va. – Senator Tim Kaine will hold a Skype session with students from Granby High School on gun violence Friday.

According to a release from Tim Kaine’s office, students from Granby High School sent the Senator dozens of letters expressing their concerns about school shootings and calling for action to make communities safer.

Kaine will speak and take questions from the students about the steps and measures being taken by him and others in Congress, to reduce gun violence through, “legislation he supports to make background checks universal and keep weapons of war off the steers and out of schools.”

The former Richmond Mayor, Virginia Governor and once vice presidential candidate for Hilary Clinton and the Democratic Party, has been an advocate for stronger regulation on guns, and has been a proponent on regulating guns with common-sense reform and banning the access of assault rifles to be sold to the public.