Nauticus’ Women in STEM Day to highlight female role models

NORFOLK, Va. – If you’re aware of the incredible story of ‘Hidden Figures,’ you know that Hampton Roads women have been making major strides in STEM fields for decades.

On Saturday, March 24, Nauticus will host Women in STEM Day, which will allow visitors to interact with and learn from local women in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math)-related careers. The event will take place during regular museum hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fifteen representatives from local organizations will present programming that guests may enjoy. Participants include the Army Corps of Engineers, Granby High School Girls in Engineering Team, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Norfolk Naval Shipyard, the Virginia Zoo, Hampton University and more.

Women in STEM Day is included in regular Nauticus admission. Admission is $15.95 for adults, $11.50 for children ages 4-12 and $12.95 for active duty military. Nauticus members and children age three and under get in free.

Nauticus is located at One Waterside Drive in Downtown Norfolk.

