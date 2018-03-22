HIRE Peninsula 2018 Career Fair to bring more than 50 employers to Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Need a job?

ECPI University will host the HIRE Peninsula 2018 Career Fair on Wednesday, April 18 from 12-3 p.m.

Below is just a sample of the more than 50 employers that are expected to participate:

Huntington Ingalls

SC3 (a Technology company)

Canon of Virginia

Sentara Healthcare

Riverside Health Systems

Williamsburg Landing

Virginia Health Services

Department of the Air Force

Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue

Newport News Shipbuilding

Norfolk Police Department

Bon Secours

Virginia Beach Police Department

Consulate Hearth Care/Newport News

Ferguson

Peninsula Worklink and Virginia Employment Commission representatives will be on site to provide job seekers with services, career development assistance programs, educational support and more. A computer room will also be available for applicants to apply for jobs online.

HIRE Peninsula 2018 is free and open to the public. The first hour will be reserved exclusively for veteran job seekers.

Those interested in attending may register online here.

The career fair will take place at ECPI University’s Newport News campus at 1001 Omni Boulevard.

For more information, contact ECPI University Newport News Campus Career Services Advisor Renée Turner at (757) 838-9191 ext. 74261 or via email at RTurner@ecpi.edu.